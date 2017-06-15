Ghanaian man arrested in Canada for selling rice as iPhones (Photo)

City News.ca reports that Andrew Boateng Gyimah was arrested in Toronto, Canada, after he was reported to the police by two of his victims.
According to Canadian authorities, Andrew met up with one of his victims in an area of Islington Avenue after the victim had seen an advert he posted online.
Then he gave the victim a box, which he said contained the iPhone 6.However, when the victim opened the box, all that was therein were grains of rice.Someone else had earlier forwarded this to report that he had fallen victim to the same trick by Andrew Gyimah.
Andrew is now facing two counts of fraud under $5,000, two counts of false pretence under $5,000, and two counts of breaching a court order.
