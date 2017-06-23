Ghanaian Gov’t investigates passports issued to Nigerian kidnapper 'Evans' and his family

Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is investigating the circumstances surrounding the Ghanaian passports issued to Nigerian kidnap kingpin, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike aka Evans' and his family.
Ghana's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu told Joy News Thursday that any persons found to have played a role in the issuance, would be duly dealt with according to the law.
According to him, preliminary investigations into the matter have revealed, two children of the kidnapper received their Ghanaian passports in 2010 while the wife had hers in 2013.
He also confirmed that the arrested kidnapper was issued a passport from the Accra Passports Office on 10 January 2013 under the fake name 'Asare Nelson'.
Mr. Onwuamadike who happens to have relocated his family to Ghana because of the nature of his business was recently arrested in Lagos. He's responsible for coordinating several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies within several states in the country.
