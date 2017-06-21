Ghanaian Govt confiscate assets of female drug baron Nayele Ametefe (Photos)

Assets of jailed Ghanaian drug baron Nayele Ametefe also known Ruby Adu-Gyamfi have been confiscated on the order of Accra High Court.
Officials of the Narcotics Control Board (NACOB) recently stormed her company, Night Angels Enterprise, located at the Dzorwulu Motorway Extension in Accra and carted away furniture and furnishings from the premises.
The furniture items were presented to three rehabilitation centres - Darferick, House of St. Francis and the Addictive Diseases Unit of the Korle-Bu teaching hospitals - where drug abuse patients are receiving treatment.
"On behalf of the Executive Secretary of the NACOB, I make this presentation...at least they can be used at the reception hall or waiting room..the inmates who are also being rehabilitated can relax on them," he said.
The presentation was to make the point that "if you are arrested, you will not live to enjoy the proceeds of the crime that you have committed", NACOB Deputy Executive Secretary Michael Addo told journalists.
"These are furniture that we think will go a long way to help the rehab centers," he said.
Other assets confiscated are six different bank accounts of the convict with the Fidelity Bank and her East Legon house.
Nayele, was arrested in November 2014 at the Heathrow Airport in the United Kingdom by officers of the UK Border Force with 12.5 kg of cocaine worth $5million in her hand luggage.
The 33-year-old who pleaded guilty to carrying 12 kilos of cocaine to the United Kingdom was sentenced on her own plea by the Isleworth Crown Court in London in January 2015. The sentence was discounted because of her early guilty plea.
Prosecutors said the cocaine carried by Nayele had a purity of 78% and a street value of 1.872 million Pounds. The prosecutors told the court Nayele had $23,000 and an additional 6,000 Pounds in her handbag when she was arrested.
