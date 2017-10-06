Ghanaian Football player, Kwame Bonsu, jailed for assaulting and raping his wife in Sweden

22-year-old Kwame Bonsu who played for the Gefle IF club, after serving his sentence will also be deported from the Scandinavian country where he has lived since 2013.
The court heard that the rape and beatings took place in the couple's apartment during an evening in November 2015 when he had refused to let her out.
Bonsu repeatedly denied the charges, but testimony from his wife's relatives led the court to believe the victim's version of events.
His football club on Friday dismissed him from the team with immediate effect.
Kwame first met his estranged wife in 2014 when he was playing in the southern Swedish city of Mjölby. They married the following year.
A few months after the wedding, he signed a transfer to the town of Gävle, located about 300 kilometres away from Mjölby. Bonsu's wife had wanted him to stay to continue his studies and this caused serious rift in their marriage.
According to court documents, he will also have to pay 122,600 kronor ($14,000) in compensation to his wife, who is a Swedish national. His lawyer has appealed the sentence.
