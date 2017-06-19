 Ghanaian celebrities team up with their kids/dads in stylish photos to celebrate Father's day (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Ghanaian celebrities team up with their kids/dads in stylish photos to celebrate Father's day (Photos)

Yesterday, Father's Day was marked all over the world and some Ghanaian celebrities posed with their parents to celebrates them while others showed off their children in stylish and coordinated photos.
Pictured above (left) is Actor/Big Brother Africa star Elikem Kumordzie and son, Tristan and (right) is rapper Sarkodie and daughter, Titi. See more photos after the cut.
                         Actress Yvonne Okoro and her sisters, Roseline and Elizabeth with their dad.
                             Former Black Stars player Sulley Muntari and son, Jamal.
                                            Ghanaian singer, Wanlov the Kubolor and son
                                                       Rapper Okyeame Kwame and kids
                   Renowned broadcaster Kwasi Kyei Darkwah and daughter, Ohemaa Asokwa.

                                                          Actress Lydia Forson and her dad.

