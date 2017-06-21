 Get trained, get certification and get hired!!! in Project and facility mamngement | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Get trained, get certification and get hired!!! in Project and facility mamngement

Chartered Institute of Contract, Project and Facility Management In Collaboration with Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana, announces a 7 Weekends Executive Graduate  Conversion Programme...


                                                       DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM
Chartered Project Management Professional (CPMP). This qualification is for anyone with at least six months project management experience. It is particularly suited to people working as a project team member, as part of a project management office, or has just accepted project management as part of their role.

CPMP can be achieved by following 6 weekends course, with candidates required to sit a three-hour written exam. A person taking the qualification may or may not have some prior knowledge and experience of project management.

CPMP covers a broad range of topics including project stakeholder management, project management plan, project risk management, change control, estimating, business case, procurement, communication, negotiation and more.

This is a good place to start because the entry criteria are easier than other qualifications, and the broad range of topics covered give a good grounding for success in project management.

Next lectures start on the 15th July 2017.

Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.


can DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.


Course/Subjects:
     Week 1
Ø   Introduction to Project Management
Ø   Project Life Cycle
Ø   Project Management Processes
Ø   Basics of Facility Management
      Week 2
Ø   Project Integration Management
Ø   Project Scope Management
Ø   Facility Planning Management
Ø Week 3
Ø   Project Time Management
Ø   Project  Scope Management
Ø   Facility Finance and Budgeting
Ø Week 4
Ø   Project Quality Management
Ø   Project Risk Management
Ø   Facilities  Operations Management
Ø Week 5
Ø   Project Human Resources Management
Ø   Project Communication Management
Ø   Facilities Sustainability and Maintenance
Ø Week 6
Ø   Project Procurement Management
Ø   Project Stakeholder Management
Ø   Facility Security Management
Ø Week 7
Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2.  Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after passing the Institute professional examinations.
JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9
JOIN OUR US ONLINE:  234post.com
http://cipmglobal.org/index.php/graduate-conversion-programme?
                                  
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N120, 000
Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.
Fees:
APPLICATION FORM               N10, 000 COURSE FEE                         N120, 000
                                          
Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.

Inline imageInline image
FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292
Nigeria Head Office 
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416     
E-mail: cipmnigeria@cipmglobal.org, www.icpfm.org www.cipmglobal.org
PORT HARCOURT/ RIVERS STATE
56 Eligbolo Road, Off Rumuokoro Junction, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State,  Nigeria.
+234 (0) 803 853 3630,  +234 (0) 809 781 5083
JOIN OUR WATSAPP GROUP
https://chat.whatsapp.com/KwvcTe351bBGee8DeLr2G9
………….. Enhance your career; it pays to be a Chartered Project Management Professional.
Posted by at 6/21/2017 11:54:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts