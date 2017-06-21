Get trained, get certification and get hired!!! in Project and facility mamngement

CPMP can be achieved by following 6 weekends course, with candidates required to sit a three-hour written exam. A person taking the qualification may or may not have some prior knowledge and experience of project management.
CPMP covers a broad range of topics including project stakeholder management, project management plan, project risk management, change control, estimating, business case, procurement, communication, negotiation and more.
This is a good place to start because the entry criteria are easier than other qualifications, and the broad range of topics covered give a good grounding for success in project management.
Next lectures start on the 15th July 2017.
Executive Graduate Conversion Programme for whom?
The Graduate Conversion Programme, is a Fast Track Direct membership programme for holders of Advanced Diploma, HND, PGD, Bachelor’s Degrees, Masters Degrees with minimum of 2 years working experience in Project Management, Operations Mgt, Production, Procurement and Supply Chain Management. Or any other professional bodies certificate approved by the governing council for time to time.
can DOWNLOAD REGISTRATION FORM via the institute website www.ciscmglobal.org then all completed forms should be submitted with CV, self address stamped envelope, 2 passport, photocopy of credentials with N10,000 for application fee.
Course/Subjects:
Week 1
Ø Introduction to Project Management
Ø Project Life Cycle
Ø Project Management Processes
Ø Basics of Facility Management
Week 2
Ø Project Integration Management
Ø Project Scope Management
Ø Facility Planning Management
Ø Week 3
Ø Project Time Management
Ø Project Scope Management
Ø Facility Finance and Budgeting
Ø Week 4
Ø Project Quality Management
Ø Project Risk Management
Ø Facilities Operations Management
Ø Week 5
Ø Project Human Resources Management
Ø Project Communication Management
Ø Facilities Sustainability and Maintenance
Ø Week 6
Ø Project Procurement Management
Ø Project Stakeholder Management
Ø Facility Security Management
Ø Week 7
Qualifying /Associate Membership Examinations
Certification:
At the end of the programme, the institute will issue an Associate Membership Certificate:
1. Chartered Institute of Project Management, Ghana.
2. Chartered Post Graduate Diploma in Project Management, after passing the Institute professional examinations.
Lectures Days & Time:
The programme is on weekend (Sat. 10am – 5pm ) only and Course Fee: N120, 000
Method of Studies: Through or via Classroom Lectures and Distance Leaning method.
Fees:
APPLICATION FORM N10, 000 COURSE FEE N120, 000
Fees Covers:
Studying Materials/Handout, Lectures and Examination fee only.
FOR FURTHER ENQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT TRAINING PARTNERS
ABUJA CENTRE
Suite B 40, First Floor,
Danziya Plaza, Opposite NNPC Mega Station, CBD, Abuja.
Tel: 08093284918, 08033542772
OYO CENTRE
38, Ifelodun Orogun Road,
Opposite Orogun Grammar School, Ibadan.
Tel: 08024780050, 08059336292
Nigeria Head Office
No. 57, Isheri Road, By County Hospital Bus Stop, Ojodu Berger, Ogba-Aguda, Ikeja, Lagos State.
Tel: 07038554668, 08025486416
PORT HARCOURT/ RIVERS STATE
56 Eligbolo Road, Off Rumuokoro Junction, Rumuodomaya, Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Nigeria.
+234 (0) 803 853 3630, +234 (0) 809 781 5083
