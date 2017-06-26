GEJ was a weak and incompetent president, his wife Patience would have made a better leader- Nnamdi Kanu says

Leader of the Indeginous People of Nigeria IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, has described former president Goodluck Jonathan as a weak and incompetent leader who did nothing for the South East region. In a recent interview with The Sun, Kanu said Jonathan's wife, Patience, would have made a better leader.
“Jonathan is my uncle, yes. I was one of those who said Jonathan’s tenure was more or less an Igbo presidency. It’s on record I said that. But, he knew I never liked his regime because he was weak and incompetent.
I don’t support evil. If you do good, I will tell you, if you do bad, I will say it the way it is; I don’t curry favours. He was weak. I said I wish it was aunty Patience Jonathan who was in-charge, she would have done better. Look at where Jonathan dropped us today. He never finished building the East/West Road, but, he built railway line from Abuja to Kaduna, so they will love him. Who told you that if they did not love Zik, that they will love you?”
According to Kanu, he does not hate the North as some people perceive him to be.
“People think I hate the North; that’s not true, but the only thing is that I say things the way they are, I don’t know how to tell lies to curry favours. People do not know that I love (former presidents Shagari and Yar’Adua more than I love (former president, Nnamdi Azikiwe) Zik. I’m saying this because when we were young and were growing up, the only notable person that built any notable infrastructure I saw with my two eyes was Shagari. The Enugu/Igwuocha (that the white man named Port Harcourt) Expressway, was built by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) government of Shagari and then you can travel with joy because it was smooth and very clean. Now, tell me who has ever done that since after Shagari, no, tell me. Which other infrastructure will you be proud of, nobody has ever done anything again.”he said
