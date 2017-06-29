Gabonese opposition politician arrested for threatening the President and inciting rebellion

According to the state prosecutor, Aba'a Minko said he had staged the actions to frighten people and was ready to "face the consequences".
Earlier this month, Mr. Aba'a Minko threatened to blow up government property if Mr. Bongo refused to step down within three days. In another incident, masked men carrying knives claiming to represent him reportedly stormed several media outlets, demanding they broadcast an audio and video message urging Gabonese citizens to revolt. Aba'a Minko is a supporter of opposition leader Jean Ping who surprisingly dissociated himself from Minko's actions.
Jean Ping who contested in the 2016 presidential election against President Ali Bongo was narrowly defeated by a few thousands of votes.
