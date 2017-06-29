 Gabonese opposition politician arrested for threatening the President and inciting rebellion | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Thursday, 29 June 2017

Gabonese opposition politician arrested for threatening the President and inciting rebellion

Authorities in Gabon have arrested an opposition politician who threatened to cause violence by forcing President Ali Bongo to resign from his position. Confirming his arrest Wednesday, State prosecutor, Steeve Ndong Essame Ndong told AFP, that Roland Desire Aba'a Minko was placed in protective custody after "he threatened state security, inciting rebellion and circulating fake news to undermine public order" 
According to the state prosecutor, Aba'a Minko said he had staged the actions to frighten people and was ready to "face the consequences".

Earlier this month, Mr. Aba'a Minko threatened to blow up government property if Mr. Bongo refused to step down within three days. In another incident, masked men carrying knives claiming to represent him reportedly stormed several media outlets, demanding they broadcast an audio and video message urging Gabonese citizens to revolt. Aba'a Minko is a supporter of opposition leader Jean Ping who surprisingly dissociated himself from Minko's actions.

Jean Ping who contested in the 2016 presidential election against President Ali Bongo was narrowly defeated by a few thousands of votes.
Posted by at 6/29/2017 03:30:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts