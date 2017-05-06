FRSC redeploys 71 Senior commanders including Rivers sector commander who cut the hair of two female officers

A statement by the media aide to the Corps Marshal, Mohammed Sani on Sunday, states that the Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, has redeployed 71 senior officers nationwide, including the Rivers State Sector Commander, Ayodele Kumapayi, who was recently recalled to Abuja for allegedly cutting the hair of two female officers.
Kumapayi now heads the Corps Safety and Transport Office at the National Headquarters, Abuja.
The officers were all redeployed to reconstruct and improve their performance.
The redeployment affected three zonal commanding officers alongside several sector commanders.
