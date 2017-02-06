 Friend of pregnant woman who set husband, herself ablaze in Kano reacts | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Friend of pregnant woman who set husband, herself ablaze in Kano reacts

A mutual friend of the Anambra couple who died in Kano has come to the defence of the woman.
It will be recalled that the pregnant woman identified as Anulika, set her husband, Emeka and herself ablaze at their Sabon Gari residence, in Kano over alleged infidelity.
In a Facebook post posted yesterday, Trooper described the deceased in glowing terms. Although, he admitted that she had always been hot-tempered, he, however said she would never have gone as far as killing herself and her husband.
"You are just a beautiful queen that one can never look away whenever you passed by.
Your beauty spark like thunderstorm whenever you put a smile.
However, Right from your birth, I know you as a hot-tempered girl. But you wouldn't have gone so far.
Though, only God knows the best.
Rest in peace, Anurika"
Posted by at 6/02/2017 05:45:00 am

