Freeze calls out Bobrisky for wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch

Knowing Bobrisky very well, we can surely expect a clapback for this one. Lol. Cool FM's Freeze called him out for wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch. In an Instagram post, Freeze wrote:
'I respect Bob a lot as I can see how far he has come and how well he has done for himself. However, as a good friend of the brand and from the point of view of a customer, I can categorically inform you that this is not a Rolex'.
4 comments:
Dis Oga Freeze sef! Must u talk? Not a fan of Bobrisky neither Mr Freeze they both can go to hell for all I care. Friend of d brand nonsense.
Freeze don shot himself for leg... The hand pic at the right no get any relationship with the pic at the left abi u want to just look for trouble.,. Your claim no follow at all oh... Show us pix that reflect what is on the right biko
I am no fan of bobriky but your story look false because the two pictures ain't same.
Grow up Freeze this lie is too cheap for you.
