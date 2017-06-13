 Freeze calls out Bobrisky for wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Freeze calls out Bobrisky for wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch

Knowing Bobrisky very well, we can surely expect a clapback for this one. Lol. Cool FM's Freeze called him out for wearing a fake Rolex wristwatch. In an Instagram post, Freeze wrote:
'I respect Bob a lot as I can see how far he has come and how well he has done for himself. However, as a good friend of the brand and from the point of view of a customer, I can categorically inform you that this is not a Rolex'.
Posted by at 6/13/2017 06:42:00 am

4 comments:

sheezee said...

Dis Oga Freeze sef! Must u talk? Not a fan of Bobrisky neither Mr Freeze they both can go to hell for all I care. Friend of d brand nonsense.

13 June 2017 at 07:09
Anonymous said...

Freeze don shot himself for leg... The hand pic at the right no get any relationship with the pic at the left abi u want to just look for trouble.,. Your claim no follow at all oh... Show us pix that reflect what is on the right biko

13 June 2017 at 07:10
Anonymous said...

I am no fan of bobriky but your story look false because the two pictures ain't same.

13 June 2017 at 07:12
Anonymous said...

Grow up Freeze this lie is too cheap for you.

13 June 2017 at 07:12

