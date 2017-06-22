Freda and her close friend, Efe Tommy came together on Snapchat tonight to launch an attack at her. Lol. See more screenshots and watch the video after the cut...
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 22 June 2017
Freda Francis & Efe Tommy clapback at Shade Ladipo for her opinions on Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/22/2017 09:36:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
3 comments:
Your hot topics has put her in trouble o!
And I have MB to waste bah?
I rather be self made.. Make I use my MB doing better things like @Hallelujah challenge
Thank you.
As for @Freda The PONYOR brand ambassador... Kontinu
@AY sperm don miss. ...and we don know where the sperm miss go
@Galore
This is ridiculous! Why do they have to degrade the colour of her skin? Must you bleach to be accepted in our society? Sade is really different and I like that! Intelligent and real as hell, we need people like that on hot topics! Please, make her permanent, we love that bitch! She even dissed her crush respectfully, how real is that?
Post a Comment