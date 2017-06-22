 Freda Francis & Efe Tommy clapback at Shade Ladipo for her opinions on Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Freda Francis & Efe Tommy clapback at Shade Ladipo for her opinions on Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics

Shade Ladipo was recently a guest on Linda Ikeji TV's Hot Topics with Latasha Ngwube and while they were discussing the trending drama that resulted from AY's wife, Mabel Makun calling out Freda Francis to leave her husband alone, Shade Ladipo served it hot and it sure got the  attention of those involved.

Freda and her close friend, Efe Tommy came together on Snapchat tonight to launch an attack at her. Lol. See more screenshots and watch the video after the cut...
This is Efe Tommy's comments..


6/22/2017 09:36:00 pm

3 comments:

said...

Your hot topics has put her in trouble o!

22 June 2017 at 21:40
GALORE said...

And I have MB to waste bah?


I rather be self made.. Make I use my MB doing better things like @Hallelujah challenge

Thank you.


As for @Freda The PONYOR brand ambassador... Kontinu


@AY sperm don miss. ...and we don know where the sperm miss go



@Galore

22 June 2017 at 21:49
Anonymous said...

This is ridiculous! Why do they have to degrade the colour of her skin? Must you bleach to be accepted in our society? Sade is really different and I like that! Intelligent and real as hell, we need people like that on hot topics! Please, make her permanent, we love that bitch! She even dissed her crush respectfully, how real is that?

22 June 2017 at 22:05

Post a Comment

