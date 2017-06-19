 France breaks record, elects 233 women to Parliament | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Monday, 19 June 2017

France breaks record, elects 233 women to Parliament

The French government on Sunday evening voted a record number of 233 women into parliament, after President Emmanuel Macron's decision to field a gender-balanced candidate list for his victorious Republic on the Move (LREM) party.

Of the 577 newly elected lawmakers, 233 were female, beating the previous record of 155 set after the last election.
The new record saw the French country leapfrogging from 64th to 17th in the world rankings of female parliamentary representation and to 6th place in Europe, overtaking Britain and Germany, according to Inter-parliamentary Union data compiled at the start of June.

The report also revealed that Female representation in the National Assembly has risen steadily, from 12.3 percent at the 2002 election to 38.6 percent this time.

LREM, which won an overwhelming majority in Sunday’s ballot, had the highest proportion of women elected, at 47 percent.

“For the first time under the (postwar) Fifth Republic, the National Assembly will be deeply renewed, more diverse, younger,” the party’s acting president, Catherine Barbaroux, said.

“But above all, allow me to rejoice, because this is a historic event for the representation of women in the National Assembly', she added.
Posted by at 6/19/2017 02:50:00 pm

2 comments:

Alloy Chikezie said...

Wow!
Can that ever happen in Nigeria?

Your comment will be visible after approval.

19 June 2017 at 14:53
tsalz said...

Purple

19 June 2017 at 14:58

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts