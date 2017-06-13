Four students of AOCOED fighting for their lives after they were involved in an auto crash along LASU-Igando Road

Medical doctors at the Igando General Hospital, Lagos, are battling to save the lives of four students of Adeniran Ogunsanya College of Education, AOCED, Ijanikin, who were involved in an auto crash yesterday, along LASU-Igando Road.
According to reports, the bus carrying the undergraduates was on high speed before it rammed into a stationary waste disposal truck...
Passersby rushed out to the scene to assist in bringing 11 students out of the bus, before the arrival of a Lagos State Ambulance. Four of the students were brought out unconscious, while others sustained varying degrees of injuries.
They were attended to by officials of LASAMBUS and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, who were on ground, before they were taken to the hospital..
