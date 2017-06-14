Four months after he was sacked by Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri gets new job 

Four months after he was sacked by Leicester City, Italian coach Claudio Ranieri has landed a new job. He has now been appointed as the new coach of Nantes, a Ligue 1 side. Ranieri led Leicester to win the 2015/16 Premier League in his first campaign in charge. But his second season was a disaster as the team battled with relegation and he was sacked in February. Nantes finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season but a week ago agreed to allow Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao to return to his homeland and take over the reins at Porto.
