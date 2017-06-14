 Four months after he was sacked by Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri gets new job  | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 14 June 2017

Four months after he was sacked by Leicester City, Claudio Ranieri gets new job 

Four months after he was sacked by Leicester City, Italian coach Claudio Ranieri  has landed a new job. He has now been appointed as the new coach of Nantes, a Ligue 1 side. Ranieri led Leicester to win the 2015/16 Premier League in his first campaign in charge. But his second season was a disaster as the team battled with relegation and he was sacked in February. Nantes finished seventh in Ligue 1 last season but a week ago agreed to allow Portuguese coach Sergio Conceicao to return to his homeland and take over the reins at Porto.
