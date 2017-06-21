Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar pictured at his farm

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
all these ones are stunts by atiku. he doesn't need to farm. the man looted a lot during obasanjo's governement, he collected millions of dollarsinterested in penis enlargement? click here nowfrom glo to issue them gsm license.
PR
Dressed like this?Farming indeed....Nonsense and ingredients!!!!
HUMMMMMM, HOPE THE HERDSMEN & THE CATTLE WILL VISIT HIS FARM TOO WHEN THEY ARE HUNGRY. OR IT SEEMS THE CATTLE KNOWS WHERE TO GO "CHOP". WHY CANT THEY VISIT OBJ FARMS AND OTHERS KNOWN FARMS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. GOD BLESS NIGERIA!
Does it need to be rainy season before you can farm? Use the money for your private jet for irrigation drones mr. Atiku
Post a Comment
5 comments:
all these ones are stunts by atiku. he doesn't need to farm. the man looted a lot during obasanjo's governement, he collected millions of dollars
interested in penis enlargement? click here now
from glo to issue them gsm license.
PR
Dressed like this?
Farming indeed....
Nonsense and ingredients!!!!
HUMMMMMM, HOPE THE HERDSMEN & THE CATTLE WILL VISIT HIS FARM TOO WHEN THEY ARE HUNGRY. OR IT SEEMS THE CATTLE KNOWS WHERE TO GO "CHOP". WHY CANT THEY VISIT OBJ FARMS AND OTHERS KNOWN FARMS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. GOD BLESS NIGERIA!
Does it need to be rainy season before you can farm? Use the money for your private jet for irrigation drones mr. Atiku
Post a Comment