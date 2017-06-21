 Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar pictured at his farm | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Former vice president, Atiku Abubakar pictured at his farm

 He simply captioned the photo; "Farming season"
5 comments:

William said...

all these ones are stunts by atiku. he doesn't need to farm. the man looted a lot during obasanjo's governement, he collected millions of dollars

from glo to issue them gsm license.

21 June 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

PR

21 June 2017 at 12:28
Anonymous said...

Dressed like this?
Farming indeed....
Nonsense and ingredients!!!!

21 June 2017 at 12:30
EBBY..... said...

HUMMMMMM, HOPE THE HERDSMEN & THE CATTLE WILL VISIT HIS FARM TOO WHEN THEY ARE HUNGRY. OR IT SEEMS THE CATTLE KNOWS WHERE TO GO "CHOP". WHY CANT THEY VISIT OBJ FARMS AND OTHERS KNOWN FARMS ALL OVER THE COUNTRY. GOD BLESS NIGERIA!

21 June 2017 at 12:32
Agatha Charmmie said...

Does it need to be rainy season before you can farm? Use the money for your private jet for irrigation drones mr. Atiku

21 June 2017 at 12:45

