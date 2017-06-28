 Former Taraba state governor, Dambaba Suntai, dies at 54 | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Former Taraba state governor, Dambaba Suntai, dies at 54

Former Taraba state governor, Dambaba Suntai, has died. According to Sahara Reporters, he died at his home where he had been undergoing rehabilitation for brain injuries arising from the plane crash he was involved in in 2012.

A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello has confirmed news of his demise. The former governor who would have turned 55 on June 30th, was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015. He survived by wives and children.
Posted by at 6/28/2017 04:54:00 pm

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts