A former commissioner of information in the state, Emmanuel Bello has confirmed news of his demise. The former governor who would have turned 55 on June 30th, was governor of the state from 2007 to 2015. He survived by wives and children.
Wednesday, 28 June 2017
Former Taraba state governor, Dambaba Suntai, dies at 54
