Former Super Eagles goalkeeper, Austin Ejide to bury mom on June 2nd

Austin Ejide, a former Super Eagles of Nigeria goalkeeper who recently agreed to a three-year deal with newly promoted Israeli Liga Leumit outfit Hapoel Hadera, will bury his late mom, Mrs. Mary Onuekwusia Ejide on the 2nd of June in Agulu, Anambra State.
The Burial Arrangements are as follows;
Thursday, 1st June, 2017: Service of Song at her husbands compound at Nneogidi Village, Agulu.
Friday, 2nd June, 2017: Funeral Service at St. Stephen’s Ang. Church, Agulu.
Saturday, 3rd June 2017: Condolence visit by In-Laws, Friends, and well-wishers continues.
Sunday, 4th June 2017: Outing Service at St. Stephen’s Ang. Church, Agulu.
