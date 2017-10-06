 Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen resigns from Sunshine stars blames referees’ attitude | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Former Super Eagles coach, Austin Eguavoen resigns from Sunshine stars blames referees’ attitude

Ex super eagle coach, Augustin Eguavoen has just resigned as the head Coach of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure following a string of poor performances in the Nigerian Professional Football League (NPFL).
His resignation was confirmed by the management of Ondo State Football Agency (ODSFA) that the Technical Adviser, who joined the club in April had left his post due to what he called “frustrating performance of Nigerian referees’’.

Mike Adeyeye, Secretary to the Committee said the management never had any problem with the coach but that he decided to walk away from the team and Nigerian football in general due to “bad attitude and poor performance’’ of referees in the competition.

In his words:
“He left because of Nigerian referees, he never complained about us, I sympathise with him, and he has left Sunshine and Nigerian Football for good. I don’t see Nigerian football improve in the next 10 years if it continues to be like this, they are stage managing everything in Abuja’’.
