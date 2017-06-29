Former President of Botswana, Ketumile Masire to be buried today

The former Botswana leader is considered the main architect of what has been one of Africa’s most successful economic transitions.He was Botswana’s first vice-president after independence in 1966 before replacing President Seretse Khama in 1980.
He served as president for 18 years until he voluntarily stepped down in 1998. Former Mozambique President Armando Guebuza, former OAU Secretary-General Salim Ahmed Salim and former Tanzanian President Benjamin Mkapa are already in Gaborone for the funeral while former South African President Thabo Mbeki, Zimbabwean leader Robert Mugabe were also expected to attend the funeral.
