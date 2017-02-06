 Former PDP chieftain, Sunbo Onitri delivers 'get well' letter to President Buhari in UK (Photos) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Former PDP chieftain, Sunbo Onitri delivers 'get well' letter to President Buhari in UK (Photos)

Chief Sunbo Onitri, a former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP chieftain and CEO of Sunbo Onitiri & Company in Lagos was at the Abuja house in the United Kingdom on May 29th, 2017 to deliver a letter to President Buhari who is undergoing treatment over his illness.


In his letter received by Buhari’s PA, he prayed for the quick recovery of the president, and also highlighted some of the issues being faced by the common man in Nigeria in recent times.

He also called on Nigerian youths to wrestle power from the elders for the leadership of the country.

In 2015, Chief Sunbo Onitri was part of the top PDP campaigners rooting for former President Goodluck Jonathan to retain the seat of the presidency during the election period.
