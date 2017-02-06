Former Ogun State College of Health Technology student who accused her lecturer of impregnating her, gives birth

Mosunmola gave birth at a general hospital in Lagos state yesterday June 1st. The new mum and the lecturer are currently at loggerheads over who is the true father of her child.
Recall that in May, Mosunmola alleged that while she was about to graduate from her school, Dr Adu forced her into having sex with him in exchange for marks.
Dr Seyi who is married with two children, has admitted to having sex with Mosunmola in a hotel in August last year but denied her claim that he is the father of her child.
According to him, when they had intercourse, he wore a condom. They are both being investigated by the Ogun state Ministry of Health where Adu is a staff. A paternity test will now be carried out on the child to determine who truly is the father.
