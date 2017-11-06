 Former NFL player James Hardy's lifeless body found in river near his home | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Former NFL player James Hardy's lifeless body found in river near his home

The body of former Buffalo Bills wide receiver James Hardy was recovered from a river near his home in Indiana last week. He was just 31 years old. Read the report from TMZ below...
The 6'6" wide receiver was drafted by the Buffalo Bills after a sensational junior year at Indiana University -- in which he was selected first team All-Big Ten. Hardy's body was found in a log jam at the Maumee River on Wednesday afternoon -- after a City water filtration plant employee spotted him and called police.
Our sources tell us it appears Hardy had been in the water for several days. Police are investigating.
We're told Hardy's family had reported him missing on May 30.

Hardy had major issues after his NFL career. He was arrested in 2014 for attacking police officers and was later committed to a mental facility.

However, his friends remember him as a nice, outgoing and generous guy who was an incredible athlete.
daniel ubong said...

Hard drugs.

11 June 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

11 June 2017 at 16:50
chinelo okafor said...

Sad!! Rip.

11 June 2017 at 16:50
Emmanuel Mordi said...

So sad, what a promising young lad.

11 June 2017 at 16:55
Manuel Kunmi said...

I just think NFL is a demon infested sport that manifest towards the twilight of the players career

11 June 2017 at 16:57

