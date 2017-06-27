Former NFL player, Ahman Green arrested for allegedly punching his 15-year-old daughter over 'dirty dishes'

He was arrested Monday morning after cops responded to his Wisconsin home at 11:26 AM following a 911 call from a neighbor.
According to Police report, Ahman's daughter said they had been arguing all day long about chores. She said that she didn't want to wash the dishes and tension mounted between her and Ahman.
In the report, she claimed the ex-NFL star grabbed her, threw her to the ground and up against the kitchen cabinets before punching her in the face.
Upon arriving at the scene, police officers noticed her left eye was "swollen, slightly black and blue, and had two minor scratches."
Narrating a totally different version of the story, Ahman admits they were arguing, and things got physical. But insists he did not punch her. Instead, he says he "slapped her upside the head" and her glasses caused the damage to her face.
In his defense, he says he was physically disciplining his child and didn't abuse her.
Ahman Green has since been arrested and charged with physical abuse of a child-intentionally causing bodily harm (a felony) and disorderly conduct (a misdemeanor). He faces six years in jail and/or a $10,000 fine for the physical abuse charge.
According to ESPN, he is scheduled to appear in court on July 11.
Green who's the Packers’ all-time leading rusher, scored 54 rushing touchdowns, added 14 receiving scores to go along with 2,726 yards on 350 catches and in 2014, he was inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame.
