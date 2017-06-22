Former Man.U and Real Madrid star, Angel Di Maria bags 1-year suspended prison sentence for Tax Evasion in Spain

Paris Saint-Germain and Argentine winger, Angel Di Maria has accepted a one-year suspended prison sentence and will pay a total of €2 million in back-taxes and fines for committing tax fraud in Spain, according to media reports.
The former Manchester United star admitted to two counts of tax fraud after an agreement was reached between the former Real Madrid midfielder's lawyers and the public prosecutor on Wednesday.
Spain's prosecutor's office alleged back in November that Di Maria failed to declare €1.298m in earnings between 2012 and 2013, while on the books of Real Madrid, by ceding his image rights to an offshore company, Sunpex Corporation Inc, based in Panama.
In Spain, sentences less than two years are normally suspended unless the individual has a prior conviction. Hence, Di Maria will avoid jail and pay a fine of €2 million
This follows other recent high-profile cases in Spain, with Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United coach Jose Mourinho having been recently accused of tax fraud.
Both player and coach have subsequently denied that they defrauded the Spanish government.
