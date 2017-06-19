Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan now has a pot belly, shows off a fuller frame as he goes shirtless while relaxing with his wife in Sardinia

Pierce Brosnan commanded our
attention with his ripped body when he starred as James Bond.
Recent
photos of the 64-year-old actor show he no longer has that ripped body
but he still looks good in spite of the dad bod.
The actor was
seen relaxing in Sardinia, Italy while on a family break with his wife
of 16 years, American journalist Keely Shaye Smith, 53. He went
shirtless as he sunbathed in the stunning resort and at other times, he
was seen immersed in the water. He was also seen wearing a pair of dark
blue shorts and a matching navy blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up
while lying back on a sunbed on the beach and sipping a cup of tea.
He
wore different outfits and seemed to have enjoyed two different visits
to the beach on the same day. Later that day, Pierce and his wife were
seen holding hands and smiling as they shopped and strolled through the
terracotta streets of Porto Cervo.
More photos below...
3 comments:
he has the same body as arnold schwarzeneger, as a man gets into his sixties there are
want to get a bigger penis? click here now
so many other health issues that he would have to be dealing with that getting in shape becomes a lot more difficult.
Old age catching up on him.
Your comment will be visible after approval.
My guy
Post a Comment