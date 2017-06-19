 Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan now has a pot belly, shows off a fuller frame as he goes shirtless while relaxing with his wife in Sardinia | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 19 June 2017

Former Bond star Pierce Brosnan now has a pot belly, shows off a fuller frame as he goes shirtless while relaxing with his wife in Sardinia

Pierce Brosnan commanded our attention with his ripped body when he starred as James Bond.

Recent photos of the 64-year-old actor show he no longer has that ripped body but he still looks good in spite of the dad bod.


The actor was seen relaxing in Sardinia, Italy while on a family break with his wife of 16 years, American journalist Keely Shaye Smith, 53. He went shirtless as he sunbathed in the stunning resort and at other times, he was seen immersed in the water.  He was also seen wearing a pair of dark blue shorts and a matching navy blue shirt with the sleeves rolled up while lying back on a sunbed on the beach and sipping a cup of tea.

He wore different outfits and seemed to have enjoyed two different visits to the beach on the same day. Later that day, Pierce and his wife were seen holding hands and smiling as they shopped and strolled through the terracotta streets of Porto Cervo.

 More photos below...

 

3 comments:

Kingsley said...

he has the same body as arnold schwarzeneger, as a man gets into his sixties there are

so many other health issues that he would have to be dealing with that getting in shape becomes a lot more difficult.

19 June 2017 at 14:18
Alloy Chikezie said...

Old age catching up on him.

19 June 2017 at 14:32
tsalz said...

My guy

19 June 2017 at 14:53

