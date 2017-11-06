 Former Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme-Bazuaye shares first photo of her daughter, Osayona | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 11 June 2017

Former Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme-Bazuaye shares first photo of her daughter, Osayona

Author, Lawyer and Former Big Brother Africa Housemate, Geraldine Iheme and her husband, Otas Bazuaye welcomed their first child, a baby girl in May 2017 . The couple who got married in May 2016, have now shared the first photo of their daughter online. Geraldine wrote via IG;
"Osayona Ethel Jos-Bazuaye. Love You sooo much my lil' angel.. Baby 'Yona' #cantBelieveIamAmummy #grateful #thankful #motherhood #inlove #mybaby"
Anonymous said...

As long as d pickin no get her ugly mouth. Then she's good to go.

11 June 2017 at 16:01
niyi adetoye said...

Congrats...



Neeyo Linda Ikeji Birth Mate

11 June 2017 at 16:36
Anonymous said...

11 June 2017 at 16:52
Manuel Kunmi said...

congratulations to them

11 June 2017 at 17:00

