Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu visits President Buhari in London, says he is recovering fast

Former Abia state governor, Orji Uzor Kalu, recently paid a visit to President Buhari in London where he is receiving medical care for an undisclosed ailment. Speaking to newsmen at the Muritala Mohammed International Airport, Lagos after he arrived Nigeria, Kalu said President Buhari is recovering very fast and that he is excited about his recovery.
“I went to Washington to visit some business partners and from there stopped in London to see Mr President. He is recovering very fast. I am excited over the state of health of President Buhari despite the hate messages people were spreading about him.”
He applauded the Buhari-led administration for the progress it has made so far but however noted that there is much suffering in the country
“The government has done well but there is a lot of suffering in the land. The masses are suffering, going through economic problems. The administration has done well, but must obey the laws of the land by respecting judicial processes. Government must pursue the hardware and software of democracy that includes the rule of law and respect of the constitution”he said
No comments:
Post a Comment