"A power steering fluid leak could result in fumes being emitted from the engine compartment. It may also be possible for power steering fluid to come into contact with the vehicle's exhaust system components, creating the potential for smoke and, in extreme cases, fire" the statement read.Earlier this year in South Africa, Ford recalled 4,500 Kuga SUVs following dozens of reports of the vehicles catching fire.
Saturday, 24 June 2017
Ford recalls 15,600 cars in South Africa over fire risk
6/24/2017 04:31:00 am
