Forbes Woman Africa celebrates powerful women in New 12 part series “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” in partnership with Ecobank | Watch Promo

“Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” is described as a woman-empowerment show, which will feature women who are trailblazers in their respective fields of business and who inspire younger women to be bold and break boundaries, thereby contributing to the narrative of growing female powerhouses on the African continent.
“Women from all walks of life are being celebrated to show the strength determination and resilience of the African Woman. Their stories of overcoming adversities serves as a masterclass for young female millennials who are also looking to make an impact in the world today”, Says Forbes Africa correspondent and host of the show, Peace Hyde
Watch the Promo below:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7o0KlFsYA0
