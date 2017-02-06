 Forbes Woman Africa celebrates powerful women in New 12 part series “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” in partnership with Ecobank | Watch Promo | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 2 June 2017

Forbes Woman Africa celebrates powerful women in New 12 part series “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” in partnership with Ecobank | Watch Promo

The leading business Magazine on the continent is set to launch a new 12 part series “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” to celebrate exceptional women who are making a mark on the African continent. The program, which is launched in partnership with leading Pan African Bank, Ecobank will premiere in June and we have an exclusive promo for you.

 “Against The Odds with Peace Hyde” is described as a woman-empowerment show, which will feature women who are trailblazers in their respective fields of business and who inspire younger women to be bold and break boundaries, thereby contributing to the narrative of growing female powerhouses on the African continent.

“Women from all walks of life are being celebrated to show the strength determination and resilience of the African Woman. Their stories of overcoming adversities serves as a masterclass for young female millennials who are also looking to make an impact in the world today”, Says Forbes Africa correspondent and host of the show, Peace Hyde


Watch the Promo below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c7o0KlFsYA0

