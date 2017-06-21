 Football coach, Kelechi Emeteole, passes away in India | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Football coach, Kelechi Emeteole, passes away in India

Former Rangers International and Heartland FC coach, Kelechi Emeteole, who was diagnosed with throat cancer in January this year, has died. He reportedly passed away in the early hours of today, June 21st, in an Indian hospital. This was also before a corrective surgery could be performed on him. May his soul rest in Peace. Amen.



Posted by at 6/21/2017 11:53:00 am

4 comments:

Beauty Osas said...

RIP Sir. His journey on earth has just ended.

21 June 2017 at 11:56
PELUMI OJANIYI said...

21 June 2017 at 12:05
OSINANL said...

RIP...

21 June 2017 at 12:20
CHERYL (aka FROM GLORY to GLORY) said...

RIP


Long live

21 June 2017 at 12:25

