Football coach, Kelechi Emeteole, passes away in India

Former Rangers International and Heartland FC coach, Kelechi Emeteole,
who was diagnosed with throat cancer in January this year, has died. He
reportedly passed away in the early hours of today, June 21st, in an
Indian hospital. This was also before a corrective surgery could be
performed on him. May his soul rest in Peace. Amen.
4 comments:
RIP Sir. His journey on earth has just ended.
OHH MAY HIS GENTLE SOUL REST IN PERFECT PEACE .............. LATTEST NEWS IN LAGOS 7 YEARS OLD BOY BEHEADED IN IKORODU CAUGHT BY THE IKORODU POLICE READ MORE>> >
RIP...
RIP
Long live
Post a Comment