In this video, Adedigba Adepegba a.k.a Taloskibo spoke on behalf of his gang that 'we were 15, Mc Oluomo has killed 9, and they've said I'm the next on the list, please I don't want to die'. He went on to call on the state Governor, Ambode and APC National Leader, Bola Tinubu to all intervene on the matter before it gets out of hand.
Saturday, 3 June 2017
Following Hamburger's burial, 'Area Boys' in Oshodi cry out saying Mc Oluomo and Koko Zaria want to kill them
1 comment:
Seriously! "this two people was killed" on the banner held towards the end of the video or it's supposed to be "these two people were killed". Yoruba and their nonentity.
