 Flood destroys 300 houses in Ibadan - NEMA | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Friday, 23 June 2017

Flood destroys 300 houses in Ibadan - NEMA

Mr Yakubu Sulieman, the South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has revealed that over 300 houses were affected in the heavy downpour of Tuesday June 20, 2017 in Ibadan, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.  

During the heavy downpour, many houses including a Celestial Church of Christ, Orogun, along UI-Ojoo Road were submerged and property destroyed.  Areas heavily affected by the rain include Olodo, Oki, Akobo, Onipepeye, Kute, Eleyele and Ariyo.  

NEMA said that it is still collating the number of families displaced and the means of livelihood destroyed.  The agency identified the major cause of the flood as indiscriminate dumping of refuse in rivers and erection of illegal structures on waterways and flood path. 
Posted by at 6/23/2017 01:31:00 pm

2 comments:

Vivian Reginalds said...

NAWA
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

23 June 2017 at 13:42
OSINANL said...

NA WAOH

23 June 2017 at 13:47

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts