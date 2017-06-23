Flood destroys 300 houses in Ibadan - NEMA

Mr Yakubu Sulieman, the South West Zonal Coordinator, National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA, has revealed that over 300 houses were affected in the heavy downpour of Tuesday June 20, 2017 in Ibadan, with property worth millions of naira destroyed.
During the heavy downpour, many houses including a Celestial Church of Christ, Orogun, along UI-Ojoo Road were submerged and property destroyed. Areas heavily affected by the rain include Olodo, Oki, Akobo, Onipepeye, Kute, Eleyele and Ariyo.
