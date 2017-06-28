 Flight delayed for hours after a superstitious woman threw coins at the engine of the plane to pray for a safe journey | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 28 June 2017

Flight delayed for hours after a superstitious woman threw coins at the engine of the plane to pray for a safe journey

A 80-year-old superstitious passenger, delayed a China Southern Airlines flight for over four hours after throwing nine coins at the plane's engine for good luck. She threw  the coins into the left engine as she ascended the stairs to go into the plane and was later detained by police following the incident.


Her action forced nearly 150 passengers to be evacuated from the flight bound for Guangzhou and a maintenance team had to conduct a full examination of the plane's engine. Eight of the coins missed their target but one got into the engine. She was confirmed to have no previous criminal records and no history of mental illness.
chinelo okafor said...

Inukwa...

28 June 2017 at 05:19
Esther Norah said...

Hehehe I no blame the woman, let her not come and die even at 80yrs, she still want to rock life period

28 June 2017 at 05:20
Odugbesan Sunday Adetayo said...

See madness. Old woman for that matter.

28 June 2017 at 05:33

