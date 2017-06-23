Fitness blogger killed after whipped cream dispenser exploded into her chest

Rebecca's family announced her death in a post on her Instagram page. They shared a photo of the whipped cream dispenser that killed her and explained how it happened. She was given medical attention immediately following the incident but it could not save her life.
Accompanying the photo her family shared on Instagram to announce her death, was a caption telling people of the dangers of that type of dispenser and warned that "thousands of defective devices are still in circulation".
"Here is an example of a siphon that exploded and crashed into Rebecca's chest, causing her death", the post said.
Fans took to Rebecca's pages to post condolence messages.
"I'm so shocked. To leave this way so unjust and so tragic is so atrocious," one wrote.
"I'm so very sorry. I will continue to pray for all her loved ones," said another.
Rebecca had over 55,000 fans on Facebook and 154,000 followers on Instagram where she usually posted about fitness and travel.
