Following the attack which left one dead and over 8 people injured, the 48-year-old suspect was pinned down and beaten up by angry people at the scene as they held him for at least 15minutes before police arrived and arrested him. It was during this time that Moor took a photo of the suspect.
"There was about five to six people holding him down," Mr Moor told The Mirror. "Some people hit him while he was on the floor. The Imam stopped them hitting him."
In another photo, the man was seen at the back of a white police van, blowing a kiss and laughing with his face plastered to the window of the van, looking out at onlookers.
D world was a peaceful place before islam.came, it was devoid of rancour,terrorism and extremism,but when muhamad brought Islam,things fell apart.
