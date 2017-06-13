 Finally, Thailand shuts down Facebook and YouTube over royal insults | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 13 June 2017

Finally, Thailand shuts down Facebook and YouTube over royal insults

Today, a Thai courted ordered all Facebook pages and Youtube videos with elements of Royal Insults and inappropriate content to be shut down.

According to Takorn Tantasith, Secretary-General,  National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) “web pages with alleged royal insults were among a total of 965 pages deemed illegal, with others containing violence, copyright issues and other inappropriate content'.



Takorm continued to say,
 '“among the 965 pages, 569 of them were on Facebook and 373 on YouTube. “Although nearly 100 percent has been blocked, the NBTC has instructed ISPs [internet service providers] to keep monitoring online content."
