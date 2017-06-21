 Fidelity Instant Banking - *770# A code you should never forget | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Fidelity Instant Banking - *770# A code you should never forget

Banks are deploying technology to better serve their customers. Fidelity Bank Plc is tops in the number of banks providing easy and convenient banking solutions to customers and the banking public.

This is made possible by the huge investment it has made in building a robust, agile and responsive online payment infrastructure, thus leading to the introduction of the innovative Instant Banking solution - *770#.

This solution enables you to transfer money, pay bills, and buy airtime from anywhere, anytime.
This is how to use *770#

•    Check your account balance – *770*0#
•    Pay bills – *770*Biller Code*Smartcard Number*Amount#
•    Transfer funds to other banks – *770*NUBAN No*Amount#
•    Self-airtime recharge – *770*Amount#
•    Buy airtime for your family and friends – *770*Phone Number*Amount#
•    Dial4Cash - *770*8*Amount#
•    Update BVN - *770*02#
•    Block Your Debit Card - *770*911#

Please note that you can transact up to N200, 000 with just a PIN. Isn’t this revolutionary? What are you waiting for? Dial *770# to activate your instant banking now!

For more details click here: http://bit.ly/InstantBanking

