Fidelity Instant Banking - *770# A code you should never forget

This is made possible by the huge investment it has made in building a robust, agile and responsive online payment infrastructure, thus leading to the introduction of the innovative Instant Banking solution - *770#.
This solution enables you to transfer money, pay bills, and buy airtime from anywhere, anytime.
This is how to use *770#
• Check your account balance – *770*0#
• Pay bills – *770*Biller Code*Smartcard Number*Amount#
• Transfer funds to other banks – *770*NUBAN No*Amount#
• Self-airtime recharge – *770*Amount#
• Buy airtime for your family and friends – *770*Phone Number*Amount#
• Dial4Cash - *770*8*Amount#
• Update BVN - *770*02#
• Block Your Debit Card - *770*911#
Please note that you can transact up to N200, 000 with just a PIN. Isn’t this revolutionary? What are you waiting for? Dial *770# to activate your instant banking now!
For more details click here: http://bit.ly/InstantBanking
