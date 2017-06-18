FG school feeding: Chai! Primary school pupils in Warri South display their 'meal' wrapped in nylon

Pupils of a primary school in Warri North, Delta State are pictured holding out the jollof rice wrapped in nylon (that is rice, right?) given to them as part of the national home grown school feeding programme introduced by the Federal Government. More photos after the cut...
The scheme is part of the N500 billion social investment plans of President Muhammadu Buhari's administration and would see that each child is given one meal per day in the first year of its operation.
Popular online news page, Sapele Oghenek claims that food served to the pupils in most schools in the state are tasteless and horrible. Instead of take away packs, the meals are wrapped in nylon without spoons or forks.
