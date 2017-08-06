FG reacts to calls by Northern youths for Igbos to vacate the region on or before Oct. 1st

The Federal government has reacted to the threat made by some Northern Youths on Igbos who reside in the region. The youths had at a meeting in Kaduna state on Tuesday, asked Igbos to relocate from the region on or before October 1st or they would have their properties taken from them.
In a statement released Wednesday evening, the minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, said the Federal government would deal decisively with anyone found making inciting comments.The government assured Nigerians of their safety in any part of the country. Read the full statement below..
The Federal Government has warned Nigerians against making statements that are capable of undermining the country's peace and security.
In a statement issued in Abuja on Wednesday, the Minister of
Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged Nigerians to feel free to reside in any part of their choice across the country, saying the government has the capacity to maintain law and order.
Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, urged Nigerians to feel free to reside in any part of their choice across the country, saying the government has the capacity to maintain law and order.
He said there is no reason for any Nigerian to feel unsafe anywhere in the country, warning that the government would not tolerate any threat to the unity, peace and security of the country under any guise.
''There is zero tolerance for actions and speeches capable of inciting one part of the country against another, and the security agencies are fully on the ground to deal decisively with any individual or group that engages in incendiary activities,'' Alhaji Mohammed said
He therefore advised all Nigerians, irrespective of where they reside, to go about their daily activities without fear.
No comments:
Post a Comment