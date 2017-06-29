FG moves to end increasing deaths of NYSC members in their states of primary assignment

The Federal government has initiated plans to help stop the increasing number of NYSC members dying in their states of primary assignment. Recall that quite a number of Youth Corps members have died in the last one year due to one ailment or the other.
In order to stem this tide, the Federal Executive Council yesterday approved the inclusion of all NYSC members in the National Health Insurance Scheme. Health Minister, Isaac Adewole, disclosed this to state house correspondents after the meeting.
"The other memorandum granted at today's meeting had to do with how the FG would prevent unnecessary deaths among youth corps member across the country. Council has approved the memo that henceforth, we would include NYSC members in the National Health Insurance Scheme across the country and this would guarantee access to quality healthcare across the country, prevent unnecessary deaths and also ensure our youth corps members receive the highest attainable level of care across the country"he said.
