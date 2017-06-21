 FG congratulates her "son and daughters" recently elected into the United Kingdom Parliament | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

FG congratulates her "son and daughters" recently elected into the United Kingdom Parliament

More felicitations from the Federal government have come the way of the seven British-Nigerians who were recently elected into the UK Parliament. Senior Special Assistant to President Buhari on Foreign Affairs and Diaspora, Abike Dabiri-Erewa had after the election, released a statement congratulating the 7 Nigerians.

In a new statement released by the Permanent Secretary, Office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Ambassador Olukunle Akindele Bamgbose Tuesday, the Federal government congratulated its sons and daughters who were elected into the British parliament.

2 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Okay


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 06:36
lisa lady said...

They are congratulating them but they will never allow these youth that have such zeal to develop the country win. Shame on them.

21 June 2017 at 06:50

