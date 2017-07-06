The youths say since Igbos are clamoring for Biafra, they should leave their region. Reacting to this call via his twitter handle, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said such calls would have grave consequences if carried out.
Wednesday, 7 June 2017
FFK reacts to calls by Northern youths for Igbos to vacate region on or before October 1st
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/07/2017 08:51:00 am
