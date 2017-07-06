 FFK reacts to calls by Northern youths for Igbos to vacate region on or before October 1st | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

FFK reacts to calls by Northern youths for Igbos to vacate region on or before October 1st

Yesterday, a coalition of Northern Youths Organizations had a meeting at the Arewa House in Kaduna where they unanimously ordered Igbos residing in the region to leave on or before October 1.

The youths say since Igbos are clamoring for Biafra, they should leave their region. Reacting to this call via his twitter handle, former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, said such calls would have grave consequences if carried out.
Posted by at 6/07/2017 08:51:00 am

No comments:

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts