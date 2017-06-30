Female undergraduate, Joy Odama, died of carbon monoxide inhalation, not cocaine, new autopsy report reveals

Joy Odama, the 200-level student of Cross River State University whose mother alleged that she was killed by an Alhaji, died of carbon monoxide poisoning. This is according to the report of a recent autopsy authorized by the police.
Police Spokesman, Jimoh Moshood, told journalists in Abuja on Thursday that the new report carried out by CP Wilson Akhiwu, Force consultant, showed that Joy died after inhaling carbon monoxide fumes and not cocaine as reported by Dr. Jibrin.
Jimoh Ibrahim further disclosed that Alhaji Usman Adamu, the suspect in whose Abuja home the female undergraduate was found dead on December 21, 2016, has been arrested by the police as investigation into Ms. Odama's death continues.
Apart from Ms. Odama, another young woman, Victoria Ezekiel, fell unconscious in the suspect’s house that same day and was rushed to the Federal Medical Center in Jabi, Abuja with the deceased. Sadly, Joy was pronounced dead while Victoria was resuscitated after the hospital placed her on oxygen and treated her for conditions that included carbon monoxide poisoning, dehydration, vomiting, and headaches.
Moshood added that Adamu will be charged to court soon while dismissing reports of police cover up. He disclosed that Mr. Adamu’s investigation for culpable homicide began after a law firm representing Philomena Odama, the mother of the deceased, wrote a petition to the Inspector General of Police, urging the IGP to order an investigation into her daughter’s death in Mr. Adamu’s apartment.
Mrs Philomena Odama alleged that her daughter was tricked by the suspect under the guise of offering her financial help.
