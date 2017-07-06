Female police officer's husband caught on tape strangling a Mexican man to death while people watched and tried to stop it being filmed (video)

"Why are you recording?" she asked, moving close to the person trying to capture the scene. "Stop. No, stop."
Another man joined her in challenging the person with the phone and threatened that the videographer would go to jail if they continue. All the while this was going on, Hernandez lay fighting for his life. Many unidentified people tried to block the camera man's view and told him that it was illegal to record a fight. Hernandez died after being removed from life support a few days after the May 28 fight outside the east Harris County eatery.
Tuesday afternoon demanding the arrest of Thompson and her husband.
The attack had started shortly after Thompson and his children had pulled into the Denny's parking lot in the 17700 block of the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County. Soon after they arrived, Thompson allegedly saw Hernandez urinating in public so he reportedly confronted him and a fight ensued. Thompson's wife, later arrived in a separate vehicle to meet her family at the restaurant and when she saw the fight, she called for assistance from the sheriff's office and emergency medical services as she watched her husband strangle Hernandez.
The couple only stopped when they realized the man was no longer breathing. The officer tried to administer CPR but failed. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died 3 days later.
Hernandez’s doctor told family members he died as a result of strangulation
See the video below...
