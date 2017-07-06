 Female police officer's husband caught on tape strangling a Mexican man to death while people watched and tried to stop it being filmed (video) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 7 June 2017

Female police officer's husband caught on tape strangling a Mexican man to death while people watched and tried to stop it being filmed (video)

A Mexican man was strangled to death by the husband of a Harris County sheriff's deputy and the female officer supervised the killing. A new mobile phone footage released on Monday captured the entire gory incident as it plays out. The incident happened on May 28th outside of Denny's restaurant

The clip shows 24-year-old John Hernandez filming while Terry Thompson, 41, lay on top of him and maintained a firm grip round his neck. This happened last month at a Denny's restaurant and no one did anything to help the struggling man as he gasped for breath. A woman can be heard in the footage scolding people who tried to record the assault.

"Why are you recording?" she asked, moving close to the person trying to capture the scene. "Stop. No, stop."



Another man joined her in challenging the person with the phone and threatened that the videographer would go to jail if they continue. All the while this was going on, Hernandez lay fighting for his life. Many unidentified people tried to block the camera man's view and told him that it was illegal to record a fight. Hernandez died after being removed from life support a few days after the May 28 fight outside the east Harris County eatery.

Attorneys representing Hernandez and criminal law experts say the video provides enough probable cause evidence to arrest and charge TerryThompson for his role in Hernandez’s. death. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that the deputy, Shauna Thompson, had been removed from patrol duties following the altercation. Hernandez's death has been ruled a homicide. The ruling came as the family and friends of the dead man gathered Tuesday afternoon demanding the arrest of Thompson and her husband.

The attack had started shortly after Thompson and his children had pulled into the Denny's parking lot in the 17700 block of the Crosby Freeway in east Harris County. Soon after they arrived, Thompson allegedly saw  Hernandez urinating in public so he reportedly confronted him and a fight ensued. Thompson's wife, later arrived in a separate vehicle to meet her family at the restaurant and when she saw the fight, she called for assistance from the sheriff's office and emergency medical services as she watched her husband strangle Hernandez.

The couple only stopped when they realized the man was no longer breathing. The officer tried to administer CPR but failed. Hernandez was taken to the hospital where he died 3 days later.

Hernandez’s doctor told family members he died as a result of strangulation

See the video below...
