 Female kidnapper who is paid N500k for each victim is caught in Ikorodu | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LI_Leaderboard_4

LI_Leaderboard_1

LI_Leaderboard_2

LI_Leaderboard_3

House on the Rock

House on the Rock

Wednesday, 21 June 2017

Female kidnapper who is paid N500k for each victim is caught in Ikorodu

Another suspected kidnapper has been caught in Lagos but this time it's a female. The suspect was caught yesterday in Ikorodu, Lagos as she tried to steal a little girl from her mother's room.

The child's mother walked in on her chanting incantations on the child and she raised alarm.
People gathered and helped her pin the woman down. The woman, who is in her early 30s, was beaten after which she allegedly confessed that a man sent her on the mission and she's usually paid N500,000 for each child she kidnaps. 


She was saved from getting lynched by the timely intervention of police. 
Posted by at 6/21/2017 04:45:00 pm

7 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Chai!


... Merited happiness

21 June 2017 at 16:53
TAIWO ANIFOWOSHE said...

Its Judgement time for them all

21 June 2017 at 16:53
Fergie said...

why does it seem that the preferred crime of criminals these days is kidnapping. it seems as if it is more lucrative than

interested in penis enlargement? click here now

armed robbery, yahoo yahoo or drug pushing.

21 June 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

No be only early 30s

21 June 2017 at 17:00
Anonymous said...

Enough Is Enough ...Their Cup Is Full ..Nigerians rise up against this evil

21 June 2017 at 17:05
shade(LIE V TRUTH) said...

Your cup don full

21 June 2017 at 17:24
Anonymous said...

This Ikorodu is something else o.

21 June 2017 at 17:25

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts