Female kidnapper who is paid N500k for each victim is caught in Ikorodu

The child's mother walked in on her chanting incantations on the child and she raised alarm.
People gathered and helped her pin the woman down. The woman, who is in her early 30s, was beaten after which she allegedly confessed that a man sent her on the mission and she's usually paid N500,000 for each child she kidnaps.
She was saved from getting lynched by the timely intervention of police.
7 comments:
Chai!
... Merited happiness
Its Judgement time for them all
why does it seem that the preferred crime of criminals these days is kidnapping. it seems as if it is more lucrative than
armed robbery, yahoo yahoo or drug pushing.
No be only early 30s
Enough Is Enough ...Their Cup Is Full ..Nigerians rise up against this evil
Your cup don full
This Ikorodu is something else o.
