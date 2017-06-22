Federal High court restrains El-Rufai from re-arresting Audu Maikori

Today, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in the case of Audu Adamu Maikori VS The IGP has issued an interim order restraining the Governor of Kaduna State and any other authority from arresting or detaining Audu Maikori pending the hearing and determination of the human rights violation suit brought before it.
Justice John Tsoho issued the order earlier today asking the respondents to file their defense against the N10bn suit brought against the respondents by Audu Maikori citing gross violations of his human rights.
Thank God... El rufai is demonic!
BULLY EL RUFIRE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Stupid man
