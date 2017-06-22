 Federal High court restrains El-Rufai from re-arresting Audu Maikori | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 22 June 2017

Federal High court restrains El-Rufai from re-arresting Audu Maikori

Today, a Federal High Court sitting in Abuja in the case of Audu Adamu Maikori VS  The IGP has issued an interim order restraining the Governor of Kaduna State and any other authority from arresting or detaining Audu Maikori pending the hearing and determination of the human rights violation suit brought before it. 

Justice John Tsoho issued the order earlier today asking the respondents to file their defense against the N10bn suit brought against the respondents by Audu Maikori citing gross violations of his human rights.

Back in May 2017, Audu Maikori instituted a N10bn lawsuit against Governor Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna State for gross violation of his rights.
3 comments:

Julius Tha Freshboi said...

Thank God... El rufai is demonic!

22 June 2017 at 21:02
Vivian Reginalds said...

BULLY EL RUFIRE
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

22 June 2017 at 21:19
Anonymous said...

Stupid man

22 June 2017 at 21:51

