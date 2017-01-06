“All women that married at early age will have the opportunity to continue with their education from their husbands houses. The schools will be in two categories so as to avoid problems emanating from the establishment of the schools.
The first category is for those who started their schooling but due to one reason or the other dropped out. The other category is for the Adult Literacy classes that will be established in all local governments to assist women attain certain literacy level. In the Adult literacy schools, the women will also be empowered with skills training during their lessons. The women will be trained how to make soap, local soft drink, candle, pomade, cake, local hair dressing, tailoring and other small businesses”she said
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Thursday, 1 June 2017
Federal government to establish special schools for married women
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 6/01/2017 04:57:00 pm
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment