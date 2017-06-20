Federal Government opens 2017 N-Power application

In 2016, through N-Power, the Federal Government engaged and deployed 200,000 young Nigerians in public primary schools, primary healthcare centres and in agriculture development project centres in all the Local Government Areas in Nigeria. This has been the largest post-tertiary engagement of human resources in Africa. This year, the N-Power Volunteer Corps is enlisting 300,000 more volunteers to bring the number to the promised 500,000 N-Power Volunteers.
GOALS
• To intervene and directly improve the livelihood of a critical mass of young unemployed Nigerians.
• To develop a qualitative system for the transfer of employability, entrepreneurial and technical skills.
• To create an ecosystem of solutions for ailing public services and government diversification policies.
• To develop and enhance Nigeria’s
knowledge economy.
Two Categories Of N-Power
1. Graduate Category-
• N-Power Volunteer Corps
2. Non-Graduate Category
• N-Power Knowledge
• N-Power Build
At this time, the June 2017 application is NOT open to the Non-Graduate Category.
N-Power Volunteer Corps
The N-Power Volunteer Corps is the post-tertiary engagement initiative for Nigerians between 18 and 35. It is a paid volunteering programme of a 2-year duration. The graduates will undertake their primary tasks in identified public services within their proximate communities.
All N-Power Volunteers are entitled to computing devices that will con- tain information necessary for their specific engagement, as well as in- formation for their continuous train- ing and development.
1. N-Power Teach
N-Power Teach Volunteers will help improve basic education delivery in Nigeria. N-Power Teach Volunteers will be deployed as teacher assis- tants in primary schools around Nigeria. They will not replace the current teachers, but will work as support teachers across Nigeria, assisting with teaching, school man- agement and other functions within the schools. Where possible, they will also assist in taking basic ed- ucation to children in marginalised communities.
1a. N-Power Teach
(STEM)
N-Power Teach (STEM) is a component of the N-Power Teach programme. Through this programme, young graduates with the skills and interest in computer programming and other related fields will assist in the implementation of the Federal Government’s STEM Programme for primary and secondary schools.
2. N-Power Health
N-Power Health Volunteers will help improve and promote preventive healthcare in their communities to vulnerable members of the society including pregnant women and children and to families and individuals.
3. N-Power Agro
N-Power Agro Volunteers will provide advisory services to farmers across the country. They will disseminate the knowledge that has been aggregated by the Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development in the area of extension services. They will also gather data of Nigeria’s agriculture assets.
4. N-Power Tax
The Federal Government seeks to encourage non-compliant and partially compliant taxpayers to come clean and declare and pay their appropriate tax due to the government.
A minimum of 7,500 N-Power volunteers will be selected to work as Community Tax Liaison Officers to work in their states of residence with the state’s tax authorities.
June 2017 Application
The N-Power application portal will open at 11.30 pm on June 13th 2017, to all eligible Nigerians and close July 13th, 2017. Applicants are to note that the application process is completely free and there is no application fee. Applicants are requested to read and understand all relevant information prior to applying. Applicants should note the following steps:
1- Visit www.npower.gov.ng. Read up about the different N-Power categories so that you understand the category that suits you best.
2 Before you go on to apply, ensure you have a printout or accurate details of your Bank Verification Number or BVN and a recent passport photograph.
Youtube Links
You can watch explainer videos on the different N-Power programmes
1. General Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QCshuJ-Fmt0
2. N-Power Teach: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sIqGu351pAw&t=1s
3. N-Power Health: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GlNZ1eg2CWA
4. N-Power Agro: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JG19A1yyXWk
No comments:
Post a Comment