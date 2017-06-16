FCMB sponsors ‘Inspire Us’

‘Inspire Us’ is a new segment in the popular television show ‘Activating Success’ which is aired by Africa Independent Television (AIT) on Saturdays between 3:30pm and 4:00pm.
This new Segment will feature Mind blowing, inspiring words from exceptional individuals like Ali Baba, Omotola Jalade Ekiende, Desmond Elliot, Cobhams Asuquo, Ayo Makun, Managing Director of FCMB; Adam Nuru and many others.
According to motivational speaker, publisher and host Activating Success, Love Idoko, “INSPIRE US is a new segment of Activating Success and it is aimed at inspiring and motivating people, particularly young people to maximize their potentials. These segment features people from all facets of life; Celebrities, Pastors, Politicians, Actors, Comedians, Musicians, Corporate Executives and others. They will not only be sharing their success stories but also the challenges they have faced, their experience, their mistakes and ultimately how they became the inspirational figures they are now”
On the First City Monument Bank (FCMB) sponsorship of the programme, ''It is such a great opportunity; The fact that FCMB being such a great organisation is sponsoring such educative and inspiring programme shows their interest to contribute to the society they are a part of. It is indeed commendable.”
INSPIRE US is a part of ‘Activating Success’ which has always been a 30 minute programme which emphasises motivation as a major thrust, probes the different ‘successful’ public figures on how they made it to the top, the mistakes before they ‘made’ it and how many young people and the general public can succeed as well.
Love Idoko has been behind several events in Benue state and has gone on to establish herself as a leading event planner, publisher of the popular Motivation Magazine and entrepreneur.
This FCMB sponsored programme by Love Idoko who is known for her passion for youth empowerment and development will certainly impact many lives.
Watch here: https://youtu.be/eHGNhiZNCUE
No comments:
Post a Comment